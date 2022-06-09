Today is Thursday June 09, 2022
Police responding to Uvalde shooting may have been waiting for protective gear, initial assessment says

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2022 at 5:48 pm
Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua via Getty Images

(UVALDE, Texas) -- According to a preliminary assessment of the Robb Elementary School shooting, state investigators believe the decision to delay police entry into the classroom was made in order to allow time for protective gear to arrive on scene, an official briefed on a closed-door presentation by the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety tells ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

