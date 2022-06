New principal for Clarkston Elementary School

TYLER – Sarah Cureton has been named the new principal of Tyler ISD’s Clarkston Elementary School. Cureton replaces Tara Hinton, who served as principal since 2020. Cureton has been the assistant principal at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School since 2019. She also served as a master teacher, summer school administrator, and teacher at Clarkston.

