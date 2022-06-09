Today is Thursday June 09, 2022
Fire at LNG terminal in Texas jolts residents, fuel markets

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2022 at 4:56 pm
NEW YORK (AP) – An explosion at a liquefied natural gas terminal in Texas has left nearby residents rattled. And it’s taking a substantial amount of the fuel off the market at a time when global demand is soaring. Freeport LNG will be offline for at least three weeks following a fire in its export facility. Few details were released about what happened. The company said no one was injured, and the cause is under investigation. The reduction comes at a time when global demand for LNG is high because many nations are trying to wean themselves off Russian gas.



