Five killed by Texas escapee died from gunshots, stab wounds

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2022 at 3:56 pm
CENTERVILLE (AP) – A newly released medical examiner’s report says a Texas grandfather and his four grandsons who were killed by a prison escapee died from gunshots, sharp force injuries, and stab wounds. Convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a prison transport bus last month and is accused of killing 66-year-old Mark Collins and his four grandsons, who ranged in age from 11 to 18. Authorities believe Lopez attacked the family at their ranch near Centerville, then stole their truck and drove it more than 200 miles before he was shot to death by police. A public funeral service for the family is scheduled for Saturday in Houston.



