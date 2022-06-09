Louisiana State Police under investigation for excessive force or racially discriminatory policing

(WASHINGTON) -- The Department of Justice said Thursday it was opening an investigation into Louisiana State Police to determine whether its officers engaged in regular use of excessive force or racially discriminatory policing.

Accusations of excessive use of force by LSP officers, especially against Black people, go as far back as 2019. Ronald Greene died in May 2019 after failing to stop for an unspecified traffic violation and subsequently leading LSP on a chase in northern Louisiana, near Monroe.

The family has disputed the police report and released photos of Greene from after the incident showing what appear to be multiple bruises and lacerations around his face and head. In body camera audio obtained by ABC News in 2020, a trooper can be heard saying, "I beat the ever-living f--- out of him," and, "Choked him and everything else trying to get him under control."

The DOJ's civil investigation will review the LSP's policies, training and supervision. The DOJ will also look into LSP's systems of accountability, including misconduct complaint intake, investigation, review, disposition and discipline.

"Based on an extensive review of publicly available information and information provided to us, we find significant justification to investigate whether Louisiana State Police engages in excessive force and engages in racially discriminatory policing against Black residents and other people of color," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, LSP Col. Lamar Davis and Deputy General Counsel Gail Holland have all been informed of the investigation and pledged to cooperate, the Justice Department said.

“Protecting the civil rights of all Americans and building trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve are among the Justice Department’s most important responsibilities,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The governor's office and LSP did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

