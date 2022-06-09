Today is Thursday June 09, 2022
“It is over, Eleven” — Netflix drops teaser to ‘Stranger Things 4: Volume 2’

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2022 at 2:06 pm
Days after fans made Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 one of the biggest titles in Netflix's history came Thursday's follow-up teaser.

"It is over, Eleven," Jamie Campbell Bower's villainous Vecna tells Millie Bobby Brown's character. "You have freed me. You can't stop this now."

As her heroine struggles to get her powers back, her allies, including Galen Matarazzo's Dustin and David Harbour's Jim Hopper, do what they can to keep the Upside Down out of our world.

The snippet was released as part of Netflix's ongoing Geek Week event.

The second part of the show's fourth season drops Friday, July 1.

