TxDOT to conduct I-20 bridge inspections

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2022 at 2:17 pm

TYLER – A heads-up for East Texas drivers out and about next week. TxDOT and contractor crews will begin bridge inspections on five bridges on IH 20 in Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties on Tuesday, June 14. The work will continue through Wednesday, June 15. TxDOT’s Jeff Williford says the inspections will range from 45 minutes to an hour and will cause short traffic delays. Motorists are urged to use caution.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 14 (alternating lane closures on FM 16, US 271, US 259):

IH 20 westbound over FM 16 in Van Zandt County

IH 20 eastbound over FM 16 in Van Zandt County

IH 20 westbound over US 271 in Gregg County

IH 20 westbound over US 259/SH 149 in Gregg County

Wednesday, June 15 (alternating lane closures on IH 20):

FM 2087 over IH 20

SH 110 over IH 20

