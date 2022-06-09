Today is Thursday June 09, 2022
Tyler woman gets 35 years for daughter’s death

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2022 at 12:56 pm
Tyler woman gets 35 years for daughter’s deathTYLER – A Tyler woman who was charged in the 2020 death of her three-year-old daughter pleaded guilty Thursday morning and received a 35-year prison sentence. According to our news partner KETK, Courtnie Williams was arrested along with the victim’s father, Manuel Williams, after officers were called to the family’s home and found injuries that were consistent with “a history of abuse.” Manuel Williams received a 50-year plea deal in February to a charge of injury to a child.



