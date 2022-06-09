Today is Thursday June 09, 2022
U.S. advances probe of Teslas running into emergency vehicles

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2022 at 12:39 pm
DETROIT (AP) – A U.S. investigation into Teslas operating on partially automated driving systems that have crashed into parked emergency vehicles has moved a step closer to a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday that it’s upgrading the probe to an engineering analysis, another sign of increased scrutiny of the Austin-based electric vehicle maker and automated systems that perform at least some driving tasks. An engineering analysis is the final stage of an investigation, and in most cases NHTSA decides within a year if there should be a recall or the probe should be closed. The agency cites reports of 16 crashes into emergency vehicles or vehicles with warning signs, causing 15 injuries and one death.



