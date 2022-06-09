City approves historic Mayfair concert hall rehabilitation

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2022 at 11:31 am

TYLER — The Tyler City Council has approved a change order in the amount of $1,520,586 to complete rehabilitation and restore the city’s historic Mayfair concert hall on the East Texas State Fairgrounds. The additional amount will be funded by the Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund, which officials say has seen a great recovery in recent months. They add there are also many grant and donor opportunities available. The project has been in the works for some time. Officials say initial cost allowances were based on 2014 estimates, and the city has now updated its plan based on a recent survey. According to a news release, the project would start after the East Texas State Fair ends in mid-October, with a completion date of summer 2023.

The newly restored hall would seat 500 people lecture style or 280 with tables and chairs. The hall will also be used as a breakout room for the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.

