Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley charged for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2022 at 11:02 am

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley has been arrested and charged for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Story developing...

