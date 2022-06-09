Today is Thursday June 09, 2022
Numerous East Texas men arrested in prostitution bust

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2022 at 11:48 am
Numerous East Texas men arrested in prostitution bustLONGVIEW – Seven men were arrested earlier this week in a solicitation of prostitution bust in Gregg County. According to our news partner KETK, a DPS report stated the arrests were made on Tuesday and Wednesday. The bust was in coordination with multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Smith County Texas Anti-Gang Unit, Longview PD, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and the Gregg County DA. DPS has made multiple busts in East Texas in recent months. The seven men arrested were: 61-year-old William McClung, Tatum, 53-year-old Michael Cloud, Mineola, 49-year-old Michael Ovide, Longview, 31-year-old Rafael Perez, Longview, 26-year-old Stephon Anthony, Longview, 25-year-old Johnathan Rodriguez, Mount Pleasant and 23-year-old Marco Villanueva, Longview. Under Texas law, solicitation of prostitution is a state jail felony, which means it carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

In May, eight men were arrested in the Smith County area for online solicitation while a similar bust was made in Longview back in April.



