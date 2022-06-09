Ezra Miller accused of “physically and emotionally abusing” as well as “psychologically manipulating” minor

Posted/updated on: June 9, 2022 at 7:44 am

Gary Mitchell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ezra Miller has found himself in more legal trouble.

On Tuesday, attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, filed court documents in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court alleging that Miller has been "physically and emotionally abusing" as well as "psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating, and endangering the safety and welfare" of their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

The parents allege that Miller and Tokata met during the 2016 Standing Rock Reservation protests in North Dakota, when she was 12 and Miller was 23, and that Miller, who goes by they/them pronouns, has been grooming Tokata ever since.

The complaint goes on to say that Miller flew Tokata to London in 2017 to visit the studio where he filmed Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. She was allegedly 14 at the time of the trip and Ezra was 25.

Tokata's parents further claim that Ezra supplied their underage daughter with alcohol, marijuana and LSD, and disrupted her schooling at a private institute in Massachusetts so much, she dropped out in December 2021.

Shortly after arriving home, Tokata's parents say she fled to NYC to reunite with Ezra, and from there, the pair has been traveling together to Vermont, Hawaii and Los Angeles.

Tokata's parents claim that Miller is displaying "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior" toward their daughter, as well as "classic abusive intimate partner violence behavior" and "sexual predatory behavior."

However, in a Monday Instagram post, Tokata denied the claims, insisting in part that her "comrade" Ezra has simply helped her through a difficult time.

Tokata's parents are asking the court to step in and issue an order of protection against Ezra on behalf of their daughter. A hearing is set for next month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back