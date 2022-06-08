FDA warns of more food products made with recalled peanut butter due to Salmonella risk

(NEW YORK) -- Since an initial voluntary recall on J.M. Smucker peanut butter in May, multiple other products -- from protein power snacks to baked goods -- have been added to a growing list of related items consumers should avoid, the Food and Drug Administration announced recently.

In addition to the initial Jif brand peanut butter products that were first recalled in multiple states due to Salmonella infection risk, 18 other companies that further processed the peanut butter by either repackaging it or using it as an ingredient have issued their own recalls as well.

"The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky," the agency said in its recall announcement. "CDC's review of epidemiological information indicates that five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill."

The FDA conducted Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis on a sample from the brand's facility that the agency said matched "the strain causing illnesses in this current outbreak."

"Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter, including recalled products that contain the recalled Jif peanut butter," the FDA recommended. "Consumers should also avoid feeding recalled peanut butter to pets or other animals, including wild birds."

For a full list of the affected products, lot code information and further details about the recall click here. The agency said that list will be updated as it receives any notification of new recalls.

Additionally, the FDA has shared helpful information on how consumers may check for affected Jif products in their own home.

"Locate the lot code on the back of the jar, under the Best If Used By Date (the lot code may be next to the Best If Used By Date for cups or squeeze pouches). In the lot code, if the first four digits are between 1274 and 2140, and if the next three numbers after that are '425', this product has been recalled and you should not consume this product," the FDA wrote.

The FDA also recommends washing and sanitizing surfaces and utensils if someone used the recalled Jif brand peanut butter.

The initial Jif recall was first announced in May. At that time, the FDA reported several people had fallen ill after eating peanut butter products. All of those who reported brand information said they had eaten some variety of Jif peanut butter.

Among the list of recalled products were Jif Creamy and Crunchy Peanut Butters, in varying sizes, including "To Go" packs; Natural and Natural Honey Peanut Butters; and Jif Squeezable Pouches. Cases were reported across several states.

"Our top priority is ensuring our consumers understand the details of the recall and are supported," Jif stated at the time. "We recognize your trust, and our reputation are built on our fundamental commitment to high standards for ingredients and manufacturing. We take your concerns seriously and are committed to producing safe, high quality peanut butter."

