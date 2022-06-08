Kupp, Los Angeles Rams reach 3-year, $78.5M extension

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2022 at 6:56 pm

By Espn.com

Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams reached an agreement Wednesday on a three-year extension worth $80 million, including $75 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The contract ties Kupp to the Rams for the next five years at $110 million, sources said, and makes him one of the highest paid wide receivers in the NFL.

The Rams reworked star defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s deal earlier this week, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Go Back