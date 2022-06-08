Today is Wednesday June 08, 2022
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigates robbery

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2022 at 5:57 pm
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigates robberyTYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help solving an aggravated robbery. Officials say around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a robbery that had just occurred at a convenience store in the 11400 block of Hwy. 64 West near Tyler. They were informed that a suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at both the employee and a customer, and demanded the money from the cash register while informing both victims to lay on the floor. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, witnesses say the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. Authorities say the suspect was a black male, 5’09” to 5’10”, wearing a blue hoodie, dark colored pants, and a blue bandana over his face. The weapon was described as a black semi-automatic pistol. If you have any information concerning this case, call the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.



