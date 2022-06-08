Today is Wednesday June 08, 2022
Gay? Believe in ghosts? Kristen Stewart wants to work with you for new reality show

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2022 at 4:57 pm
ABC/Randy Holmes

Kristen Stewart took to Instagram Wednesday to say she's "scarily excited" to announce she's co-producing "the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever."

The Oscar nominee goes on to explain she's paired up with Scout, the production company behind gay-friendly hits Queer Eye and The Hype, and is looking for contestants for the series. 

Stewart made the call on a selfie-shot video on her hairstylist and friend CJ Romero's social media accounts.

"We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost-hunting adventure," the Spencer star said.

"Can't wait to see what you ghouls bring us!" she captioned the post, providing a link for interested hunters. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



