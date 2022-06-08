No injuries after explosion reported at Texas LNG facility

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2022 at 4:54 pm

QUINTANA (AP) – No injuries were reported after what police initially described as an explosion at a liquefied natural gas terminal in Southeast Texas. Freeport LNG reported that “an incident” occurred around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at its facility on Quintana Island along the Texas Gulf Coast, about 70 miles south of Houston. The Surfside Beach Police Department said the facility had experienced “some sort of explosion,” but no evacuation orders had been issued. Houston-based Freeport LNG said in a statement that all facility employees had been accounted for and there was no risk to the surrounding community.

