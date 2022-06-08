Today is Wednesday June 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


No injuries after explosion reported at Texas LNG facility

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2022 at 4:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


QUINTANA (AP) – No injuries were reported after what police initially described as an explosion at a liquefied natural gas terminal in Southeast Texas. Freeport LNG reported that “an incident” occurred around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at its facility on Quintana Island along the Texas Gulf Coast, about 70 miles south of Houston. The Surfside Beach Police Department said the facility had experienced “some sort of explosion,” but no evacuation orders had been issued. Houston-based Freeport LNG said in a statement that all facility employees had been accounted for and there was no risk to the surrounding community.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design