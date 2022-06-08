See Ray Liotta in trailer for one of his final roles, Apple TV+’s ‘Black Bird’

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming thriller Black Bird, one of the final performances from Ray Liotta, who died suddenly last month.

In the film, Liotta plays the incarcerated dad of Kingsman series lead Taron Edgerton, playing clean-cut Jimmy Keene, who is facing a 10-year stint in prison himself.

"I never wanted this for you," the Goodfellas alum tells his onscreen son in the adaptation of the real-life memoir In With The Devil.

"Dad. Tell me there's a way out of this," Egerton's Keene desperately says.

"Not a quick one," his dad replies.

As it turns out, he's right. Prosecutors make a deal with the young inmate: transfer to a maximum security prison for the criminally insane and try to get a confession from jailed serial killer Larry Hall, creepily played by I, Tonya's Paul Walter Hauser.

"You want me to check into hell and befriend the demon," Keene says in response.

"You think you could be in danger. You are in danger," Hall later taunts him.

The film debuts July 8 on Apple TV+.

Liotta passed away in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic, where he was working on a film. The 67-year-old completed work on Black Bird and another film, Cocaine Bear, before his death.



Other projects on which he worked, a drama about the L.A. Riots called April 29, 1992, and The Substance, are still in production.

