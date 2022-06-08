Today is Wednesday June 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Donald Trump, children to testify under oath in real estate investigation barring court stay

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2022 at 2:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Chet Strange/Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) -- Former President Donald Trump, his eldest son and eldest daughter have agreed to sit for depositions as part of a civil investigation by the New York Attorney General’s Office next month unless the state's highest court intervenes, according to a stipulation filed Wednesday said.

Absent court intervention, former President Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump will appear for testimony beginning July 15, and concluding by the following week, the stipulation said.

A state appellate court ruled in May that the subpoenas for their testimony were not, as the Trumps argued, part of a politically motivated investigation into how the family valued its real estate holdings.

The stipulation gave the Trumps until Monday to file for a stay to the Court of Appeals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design