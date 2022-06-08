Rose Complex conference center’s name revealed

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2022 at 4:51 pm

TYLER — The name for the Rose Complex’s conference center was announced as the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center during a special called Tyler City Council meeting Wednesday. “Brookshire’s tradition of outstanding service was instilled 90 years ago when W.T. Brookshire made the decision to place the customer as his top priority,” said Mayor Don Warren. “The company has come a long way since 1928 – but is still focused on offering the same exceptional customer service it was founded on. Our mission is to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers through the W.T. Brookshire Way.” After the name was announced, attendees signed the complex girders to commemorate the occasion.

“We are incredibly excited to extend our involvement and dedication to the City of Tyler and the surrounding communities in this whole new way,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. “As it has been for more than 93 years, our mission is to provide customers with exceptional shopping experiences while also furthering our commitment to and involvement in the communities we serve. We look forward to a long and meaningful partnership with the city of Tyler to help bring tourism and revenue to the city.” Construction on the Rose Complex center began in August 2021. The W.T. Brookshire Conference Center is anticipated to be completed at the end of October 2022.

