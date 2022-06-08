Today is Wednesday June 08, 2022
More good sales tax news for Tyler and Longview

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2022 at 4:51 pm
More good sales tax news for Tyler and LongviewAUSTIN — Continuing to reflect a statewide trend, Tyler and Longview again see increases in monthly sales tax allocations from the state comptroller’s office. For June, Tyler pulls in $4,543,068.92, up from $4,539,538.10 in June 2021. For the year to date, Tyler is at $29,334,062.84, an increase from $25,523,679.20 last June. Longview gets $3,347,365.10 this month, compared to $3,147,148.23 in June of last year. For the year to date, Longview has collected $21,541,520.02; the comparable number a year ago was $18,381,764.80. Click here for more information.



