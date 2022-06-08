Today is Wednesday June 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Physician indicted on multiple counts of sexual abuse

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2022 at 12:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Physician indicted on multiple counts of sexual abuseLONGVIEW — Longview police Tuesday arrested 59-year-old Dr. Matt Hipke of Longview on two indictment warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child with the victim being under 14 years old. According to a news release, Hipke was transported and booked into the Gregg County Jail without incident. At the time of his arrest, Hipke was out on bond from his arrest on August 14, 2020. Hipke was originally arrested for two counts of the aforementioned allegation. According to the Texas Medical Board website, Hipke’s license to practice medicine was suspended in relation to this investigation in August 2020.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design