Physician indicted on multiple counts of sexual abuse

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2022 at 12:57 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview police Tuesday arrested 59-year-old Dr. Matt Hipke of Longview on two indictment warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child with the victim being under 14 years old. According to a news release, Hipke was transported and booked into the Gregg County Jail without incident. At the time of his arrest, Hipke was out on bond from his arrest on August 14, 2020. Hipke was originally arrested for two counts of the aforementioned allegation. According to the Texas Medical Board website, Hipke’s license to practice medicine was suspended in relation to this investigation in August 2020.

