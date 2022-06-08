Today is Wednesday June 08, 2022
City Council addresses sewer lines, stormwater infrastructure

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2022 at 12:47 pm
City Council addresses sewer lines, stormwater infrastructureTYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday moved forward with a pair of infrastructure projects. According to city press materials, the Council authorized the city manager to execute two construction contracts for sanitary sewer line rehabilitations under a Consent Decree with the Environmental Protection Agency. The Council also authorized the city manager to execute a contract for maintenance and repair of stormwater infrastructure on N. Border Ave. between Mims and Barrett Streets. Officials cite factors that they say are causing sinkholes and undermining the stormwater structures in the area. The project will also repair the interior of the upstream inlet box.



