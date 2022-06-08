City Council addresses sewer lines, stormwater infrastructure

June 8, 2022

TYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday moved forward with a pair of infrastructure projects. According to city press materials, the Council authorized the city manager to execute two construction contracts for sanitary sewer line rehabilitations under a Consent Decree with the Environmental Protection Agency. The Council also authorized the city manager to execute a contract for maintenance and repair of stormwater infrastructure on N. Border Ave. between Mims and Barrett Streets. Officials cite factors that they say are causing sinkholes and undermining the stormwater structures in the area. The project will also repair the interior of the upstream inlet box.

