Today is Wednesday June 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Justice Dept. names nine to aid in review of Uvalde shooting

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2022 at 11:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department has named a team of nine people, including an FBI official and former police chiefs, to aid in a review of the law enforcement response to the deadly Uvalde elementary school shooting. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the team during a meeting in his office in Washington on Wednesday. The critical incident review is being led by the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The Justice Department says the review will include an examination of police policies, training, and communication, along with the deployment of officers and tactics. The school shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead. Parents outside begged police to rush in.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design