‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star and producer Ewan McGregor on finally feeling the Force of ‘Star Wars’ “prequel love”

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2022 at 11:15 am

On Wednesday, the fourth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi dropped on Disney+.

Star and executive producer Ewan McGregor admits he had a mixed relationship with the prequel films in which he starred, and for which he became a fan favorite for playing the Jedi master in his early days.

He loved working on them as a Star Wars fan -- and as the nephew of an original trilogy player, Denis Lawson -- but wasn't thrilled about the reaction to them.

However, years after he hung up his lightsaber following 2005's Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, a new generation embraced George Lucas' Episodes I - III.

"It means a lot to me," Emmy winner McGregor said warmly to ABC Audio.

"I didn't feel that for a long time after the prequels came out, you know, ... when they were released, they were pretty universally unliked by the sort of critic community, I guess. And that was sort of the reaction that ... we had, you know."

"There was no social media ... we didn't have the same avenue to hearing what the fans really felt about the films as we do now."

He adds, "So it means a lot to me to know that there's a fondness for them and ... for people who were kids when we made them, that younger generation when we made them, that they consider them to be their Star Wars films in the same way I consider ... you know, the original trilogy to be mine."

