Today is Wednesday June 08, 2022
Justice Department to review police response to Uvalde shooting

Posted/updated on: June 8, 2022 at 8:34 am
(WASHINGTON) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to provide details about a review from the Justice Department that will examine the law enforcement response to attack on the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Twenty-one people, including 19 students, were killed in the mass shooting on May 24.

The review will not be a criminal investigation. It will involve a team of experts who will examine the actions of law enforcement and determine what worked and what failed.

A report will be issued once the review is done and will be published so that the public and law enforcement can learn from any mistakes. Similar DOJ reviews were done following the mass shootings in San Bernardino, California, and the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



