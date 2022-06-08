‘The Bachelorette’ season 19 cast revealed: Meet Gabby and Rachel’s suitors

‘The Bachelorette’ season 19 cast revealed: Meet Gabby and Rachel’s suitorsPosted/updated on: June 8, 2022 at 7:43 am
The season 19 cast of ABC's The Bachelorette was announced on Tuesday and, as previously announced, the 32 men will be competing for hearts of two women.
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who first appeared on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, were announced as co-star's of the upcoming season during Echard's After the Final Rose special, marking a franchise first.
Gabby, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver and Rachel, a 25-year-old a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, will meet a group of men whose ages range from 23-36 and include 24-year-old twins from New Jersey will both be suitors on the season.
Gabby and Rachel's season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Meet the 32 men who will vie for Gabby and Rachel’s hearts:
Alec, 27, a wedding photographer from Houston, Texas
Aven, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, California
Brandan, 23, a bartender from Carlsbad, California
Chris, 30, a mentality coach from Redondo Beach, California
Colin, 36, a sales director from Chicago, Illinois
Erich, 29, a real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey
Ethan, 27, an advertising executive from New York, New York
Hayden, 29, a leisure executive from Tampa, Florida
Jacob, 27, a mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Arizona
James, 25, a meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois
Jason, 30, an investment banker from Santa Monica, California
Joey, 24, a twin from Brookfield, Connecticut
Johnny, 25, a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Jordan H., 35, a software developer from Tampa, Florida
Jordan V., 27, a drag racer from Alpharetta, Georgia
Justin B., 32, a physical therapist from Solana Beach, California
Justin Y., 24, other twin from Brookfield, Connecticut
Kirk, 29, a college football coach from Lubbock, Texas
Logan, 26, a videographer from San Diego, California
Mario, 31, a personal trainer from Naperville, Illinois
Matt, 25, a shipping executive from San Diego, California
Michael, 32, a pharmaceutical salesman from Long Beach, California
Nate, 33, an electrical engineer from Chicago, Illinois
Quincey, 25, a life coach from Miami, Florida
Roby, 33, a magician from Los Angeles, California
Roby, 33, a magician from Los Angeles, California
Ryan, 36, an investment director from Boston, Massachusetts
Spencer, 27, an army officer from Chicago, Illinois
Termayne, 28, a crypto guy from Naperville, Illinois
Tino, 28, a general contractor from Playa Del Rey, California
Tyler, 25, a small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey
Zach, 25, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.