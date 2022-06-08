‘The Bachelorette’ season 19 cast revealed: Meet Gabby and Rachel’s suitors

The season 19 cast of ABC's The Bachelorette was announced on Tuesday and, as previously announced, the 32 men will be competing for hearts of two women.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who first appeared on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, were announced as co-star's of the upcoming season during Echard's After the Final Rose special, marking a franchise first.

Gabby, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver and Rachel, a 25-year-old a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, will meet a group of men whose ages range from 23-36 and include 24-year-old twins from New Jersey will both be suitors on the season.

Gabby and Rachel's season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Meet the 32 men who will vie for Gabby and Rachel’s hearts:

Alec, 27, a wedding photographer from Houston, Texas

Aven, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, California

Brandan, 23, a bartender from Carlsbad, California

Chris, 30, a mentality coach from Redondo Beach, California

Colin, 36, a sales director from Chicago, Illinois

Erich, 29, a real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Ethan, 27, an advertising executive from New York, New York

Hayden, 29, a leisure executive from Tampa, Florida

Jacob, 27, a mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Arizona

James, 25, a meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois

Jason, 30, an investment banker from Santa Monica, California

Joey, 24, a twin from Brookfield, Connecticut

Johnny, 25, a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Jordan H., 35, a software developer from Tampa, Florida

Jordan V., 27, a drag racer from Alpharetta, Georgia

Justin B., 32, a physical therapist from Solana Beach, California

Justin Y., 24, other twin from Brookfield, Connecticut

Kirk, 29, a college football coach from Lubbock, Texas

Logan, 26, a videographer from San Diego, California

Mario, 31, a personal trainer from Naperville, Illinois

Matt, 25, a shipping executive from San Diego, California

Michael, 32, a pharmaceutical salesman from Long Beach, California

Nate, 33, an electrical engineer from Chicago, Illinois

Quincey, 25, a life coach from Miami, Florida

Roby, 33, a magician from Los Angeles, California

Ryan, 36, an investment director from Boston, Massachusetts

Spencer, 27, an army officer from Chicago, Illinois

Termayne, 28, a crypto guy from Naperville, Illinois

Tino, 28, a general contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler, 25, a small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach, 25, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California

