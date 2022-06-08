Pride Month 2022: 15 brands giving back to the LGBTQ+ community

(NEW YORK) -- Through the years, more and more brands have not only found ways to celebrate Pride Month, but to also give back in big, beautiful ways.

This year is no different, and retailers have continued to elevate their campaigns, release captivating capsule collections and, ultimately, find ways to pay it forward to the LGBTQ+ community.

Many beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands have banded together to create Pride-inspired products that not only help you look good but also feel good, as they support organizations that empower and uplift.

From Fabletics' fresh new "United in Pride" line to exciting product launches such as Sally Hansen's Insta Dri x GLAAD Nail Color Collection, there is truly something for everyone.

Ahead, check out 15 brands that are giving back this June and beyond:

Fabletics

Fabletics has launched an all-new "United in Pride" collection in partnership with GLAAD, which is a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer advocacy organization. The capsule line features gender-neutral picks and has been designed with lots of vibrant colors and geometric prints.

Additionally, Fabletics is making a $25,000 donation to GLAAD in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Bombas

Bombas is back this year with another awe-inspiring Pride collection that includes socks, slippers, tops and underwear.

Plus, Bombas has pledged to donate an item to someone in need within the LGBTQIA+ community through organizations such as The Ally Coalition. For every Pride item purchased, one item will be donated.

Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty has launched its second Savage X Pride collection and campaign, in partnership with GLAAD and For The Gworls. The collection includes everything from unlined bras to lace catsuits and more.

The brand has also said it will be financially supporting GLAAD, as well as For the Gworls, which is a Black, transgender-led mutual aid collective that provides Black transgender people with assistance with their rent and their affirmative surgeries, as well as doctors' and therapy visit copays.

Kérastase

Kérastase has partnered with The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention platform for LGBTQ youth, to financially support the organization by donating $50,000.

The brand is also celebrating by introducing a limited-edition Elixir Ultime Original Oil which has been created for every hair type -- celebrating all styles, colors, ages and all pride.

Saks OFF 5TH x The Pluid Project

Saks OFF 5TH has launched a gender-neutral capsule collection made in collaboration with The Phluid Project, and 100% of net proceeds, up to $100,000, from the sales of the collection will be donated back to the Phluid Phoundation.

Nautica

Nautica has teamed up with The Trevor Project to celebrate Pride while also giving back. Through June 30, Nautica will donate $1 per item sold in their Pride Collection to aid suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ+ youth.

Converse

Converse's personalization platform has customizable options that include the "All Star" patch, license plate and laces -- inspired by pride, bisexual, pansexual, lesbian, non-binary and transgender. There are also unity flags for a more inclusive take on personal expression.

This year, the brand is also sharing and highlighting the personal journeys of more than 50 creatives from Converse's LGBTQIA+ community around the world on its website. Their stories are told through photographs, written letters and art, which were curated into a digital gallery and are now on display.

Banter by Piercing Pagoda

A Banter by Piercing Pagoda necklace, made in partnership with the It Gets Better Project, takes a direct stance against the legislature in Florida, known as the "Don't Say Gay" law.

In addition, 100% of sales from the necklace, up to $25,000, will benefit the It Gets Better Project.

Original Penguin

On top of making a flat donation, Original Penguin has also launched a $49 limited edition Rainbow Pete Pride Tee -- and 100% of proceeds will go to All Out in support of their efforts to fight sexual discrimination against the queer community.

Brahmin

To honor and celebrate Pride month, Brahmin is donating 10% of the proceeds from their Popsicle Ombre Melbourne Collection to GLSEN, which is an organization that works to ensure that LGBTQ students have the opportunity to learn and grow in a school environment that is free from bullying and harassment.

Abercrombie & Fitch

For the third time, Abercrombie has teamed up with The Trevor Project to release a capsule collection. The gender-inclusive adult collection is available in sizes XXS-XXXL and includes everything from T-shirts to sandals and more.

The company has also committed to an increased donation of $400,000.

Harper Wilde

Harper Wilde unveiled a new Pride capsule collection that amplifies the message that "there is no pride for some of us without liberation for all of us."

To further honor and support, Harper Wilde is donating 15% of all proceeds from its limited-edition Lounge Scoop bralette to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute -- an organization that works to protect and defend the human rights of Black trans people.

Rue21

Rue21 has partnered with The Trevor Project for its #SayGay Pride 2022 campaign and has also launched a new gender-neutral clothing assortment.

The American specialty retailer has also committed to making a donation to The Trevor Project.

Kate Spade

Kate Spade's 2022 Rainbow Assortment includes a large tote, a sweatshirt and an array of jewelry picks.

The fashion label has pledged to donate 10% of net profits from the collection across mainline and off-price channels directly to The Trevor Project to help provide suicide prevention and mental health resources to LGBTQ+ youth.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty has a wide assortment of LGBTIQ+-founded brands alongside bright and colorful Pride-inspired products. With every purchase, each brand will donate to an LGBTQ+ organization.

One of many great picks to try is Sally Hansen's Insta Dri x GLAAD Nail Color Collection. It comes in a variety of vibrant colors that are perfect for summer or all year long.

