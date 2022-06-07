Seahawks WR DK Metcalf not at minicamp, absence unexcused

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2022 at 6:38 pm

By Espn.com

Star wide receiver DK Metcalf is absent from the Seattle Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp, which began Tuesday, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Metcalf’s absence is not excused and he is subject to $93,000 in fines over the three-day period, the source said.

Metcalf is seeking a contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal and is recovering from surgery on a foot injury he played through for most of last season.

The news of Metcalf’s absence was first reported by NFL Network.

General manager John Schneider expressed sticker shock earlier this offseason at how the wide receiver market had skyrocketed because of the megadeals signed by Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams, leading to speculation that the Seahawks could trade Metcalf.

A source told ESPN that the Seahawks were receiving calls from teams interested in Metcalf but telling them they weren’t shopping the receiver.

Metcalf has 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson contributed to this report.

