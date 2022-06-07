Today is Tuesday June 07, 2022
CHISD announces new compensation plan

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2022 at 4:50 pm
CHISD announces new compensation planCHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill ISD trustees Monday unanimously approved the 2022-2023 Compensation Plan offering significant pay raises for teachers and staff, according to a news release. The teacher starting pay will be set to $50,000 with continuing teachers receiving an increase of $1,600. All other employees will see an increase of three percent based on the midpoint of their pay grade. The plan will take effect in the 2022-2023 academic year and covers a variety of employee incentive opportunities, according to the release.



