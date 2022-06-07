Texas suspends inmate transports after escape left five dead

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2022 at 3:58 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – The Texas prison system says it’s temporarily stopped transporting inmates as it investigates how a convicted murderer escaped from a transport bus last month, later killing a man and his four grandsons. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says it’s conducting an internal review and will have an outside firm do an independent review. The prison agency says if it has to transport an inmate for an emergency medical appointment or for release, it will have more security. Such additional security measures were in place when a van that was transporting an inmate was involved in a crash early Tuesday north of Houston. Funeral services for the five people killed last week by Gonzalo Lopez are set for Saturday.

Go Back