One dead in fiery crash following pursuit

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2022 at 2:27 pm

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — One person is dead following a late Monday night pursuit in Van Zandt County that ended in a fiery crash. According to DPS, preliminary investigation indicates the driver was evading law enforcement traveling east on I-20 near Mile Marker 536 at a high rate of speed. Officials say she exited onto the south service road approaching CR 4414, failed to negotiate the curve, and traveled north into a grassy area south of I-20. They say the vehicle continued in the grassy area, struck a tree, and caught on fire. The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately available.

