‘Ted Lasso’ star Brett Goldstein says season 3 being written as the show’s last

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein, who serves as a writer and plays Roy Kent on the hit Apple TV+ comedy seies, tells Britain's The Times that season three is being written as its last.

“We are writing it like that...It was planned as three," the Emmy winner reveals, adding, "Spoiler alert — everyone dies.”

Ted Lasso creator and star Jason Sudeikis expressed the same sentiment in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year, although he left the door open for future seasons of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series, if the opportunity presented itself.

“The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that’s the one we’re telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it’s by no means me typing every keystroke and saying every word,” Sudeikis said. “It’s nowhere near like that. But the story that’s being told -- that three-season arc -- is one that I see, know, and understood. I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

Ted Lasso season three is currently being shot and is set to premiere later this year.

