Man sought after shooting in store

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2022 at 1:55 pm

MARSHALL — Marshall police are seeking a man following a shooting at a clothing store Monday afternoon on East End Boulevard. 39-year-old Montrell Antwon Hatton of Marshall is accused of wounding two female victims who were taken to the hospital. Police say he had left the scene when they arrived and is now sought on two aggravated assault warrants. Hatton is believed to be driving a late model white four-door Chevrolet pickup truck. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

