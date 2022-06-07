Uvalde’s Xavier Lopez: His smile would “cheer anyone up”

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2022 at 1:34 pm

UVALDE (AP) – Xavier Lopez had a smile that lit up the room. His mother, Felicha Martinez, told the Washington Post that 10-year-old Xavier “was funny, never serious and his smile. That smile I will never forget. It would always cheer anyone up.” Xavier was among the 19 children and two teachers killed on May 24 when a gunman burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. He was remembered Tuesday at a funeral. More visitations, funerals and burials will continue through this week and into next.

