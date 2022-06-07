Today is Tuesday June 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Former Smith County constable deputy rearrested

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2022 at 1:32 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Former Smith County constable deputy rearrestedTYLER – A second person linked to allegations involving the Smith County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office has been rearrested for a supposed bond violation. According to our news partner KETK, online judicial records show former Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman was arrested June 3 and released the same day after posting a $60,000 bond. Last year, Holman was charged with theft, abuse of official capacity, and official oppression along with Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris and Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks. They are accused of stealing cash, electronics, jewelry, and more from a property while working. Traylor-Harris was recently rearrested for an alleged bond violation as well after he appeared in a graduation video in full uniform in possession of his weapon, which officials say violated terms of his bond.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design