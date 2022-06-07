Former Smith County constable deputy rearrested

TYLER – A second person linked to allegations involving the Smith County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office has been rearrested for a supposed bond violation. According to our news partner KETK, online judicial records show former Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman was arrested June 3 and released the same day after posting a $60,000 bond. Last year, Holman was charged with theft, abuse of official capacity, and official oppression along with Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris and Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks. They are accused of stealing cash, electronics, jewelry, and more from a property while working. Traylor-Harris was recently rearrested for an alleged bond violation as well after he appeared in a graduation video in full uniform in possession of his weapon, which officials say violated terms of his bond.

