Johnny Depp joins TikTok, thanks “most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters” following defamation trial verdict

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2022 at 12:55 pm

Johnny Depp's fans were at the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom all throughout his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, and following his legal victory, he's thanking them -- and those who couldn't make it there, too.

Depp joined the platform TikTok on Tuesday and found he had 4.4 million followers in a matter of hours. To those, and the nearly 25 million fans he already had on Instagram, he shared a video montage.

The film snippet shows Johnny greeting his fans, as well as shots of him onstage, guitar in hand, and going over a set list backstage.

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters," he began a caption. "We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared."

He added, "And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD."

On June 1, a jury sided with Depp in his defamation trial, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, agreeing that Heard had defamed him and damaged his career with a controversial op-ed that alleged she'd been the victim of domestic and sexual abuse, though not naming Depp, in the Washington Post.

Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages but no punitive damages for comments made by Depp's former attorney.

