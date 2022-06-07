Play ball: Amazon drops teaser to ‘A League of Their Own’ reboot

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2022 at 10:34 am

Amazon Studios

On Tuesday, Amazon Prime dropped a teaser to A League of Their Own, the series reboot of the late Penny Marshall's 1992 hit starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis.

Set in a musically anachronistic choice, to Steve Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen," the show is set in 1943 and again centers on the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which took up America's Pastime while World War II kept millions of men overseas.

Broad City creator and star Abbi Jacobson is among the cast, along with D'Arcy Carden, Kate Berlant and Chanté Adams subbing for the team from the original film, which included Oscar winner Davis, Rosie O'Donnell, Lori Petty and Madonna.

The snippet doesn't show any dialog, but gives glimpses into the characters and their relationships. According to its producers, "A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball."

Amazon Studios adds, "The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it."

The series debuts August 12 on Amazon Prime.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back