Today is Tuesday June 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Officials: Device found at CHRISTUS hospital in Tyler was “harmless”

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2022 at 11:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Building at Tyler CHRISTUS hospital evacuated after “suspicious object” foundTYLER – Officials sound the “all clear” after the NorthPark Medical Plaza building at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler was evacuated Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, the action came because a “suspicious object” was found on the fifth floor. After a search of the floor, officials say the device was discovered to be harmless. The Tyler Fire Department says the object was found around 8:45 a.m. Public Information Officer Paul Findley said at a media briefing the device had been recovered and appears to be some kind of “tool or instrument that was spring-loaded.” He said it was “not some sort of weapon — it was an instrument.” Findley said patients had been taken to other buildings around the campus and all other staff had been moved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design