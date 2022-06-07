Officials: Device found at CHRISTUS hospital in Tyler was “harmless”

Posted/updated on: June 7, 2022 at 11:35 am

TYLER – Officials sound the “all clear” after the NorthPark Medical Plaza building at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler was evacuated Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, the action came because a “suspicious object” was found on the fifth floor. After a search of the floor, officials say the device was discovered to be harmless. The Tyler Fire Department says the object was found around 8:45 a.m. Public Information Officer Paul Findley said at a media briefing the device had been recovered and appears to be some kind of “tool or instrument that was spring-loaded.” He said it was “not some sort of weapon — it was an instrument.” Findley said patients had been taken to other buildings around the campus and all other staff had been moved.

