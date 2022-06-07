‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ star Chris Pratt weighs “dino droppings” with diaper duty

With his Jurassic World: Dominion alter-ego Owen Grady tackling dinosaur detail in theaters this weekend, Chris Pratt is back at home on diaper duty.

The star and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their second daughter, Eloise in May.

To E! News, Pratt joked that while the baby's diapers "smell worse" than the "dino droppings" his raptor-wrangling character has to deal with, the output is comparatively "much smaller," and thus "much more manageable."

Pratt, who married Schwarzenegger in 2019, added of his new wife, "Katherine just has the most amazing maternal instincts. She just really knows what to do. I'll follow her lead."

The pair's first daughter, Lyla Maria, was born in 2020.

Pratt also shares 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

