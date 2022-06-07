In Brief: ‘Borat’ sequel star enters Marvel Cinematic Universe; ‘Sandman’ gets release date, and more

Variety reports Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout star Maria Bakalova has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a "key role" in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Bakalova's role, like most details pertaining the film, is being kept secret. Filming recently wrapped up on the third chapter, which will star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter, Chuk Iwuji and Daniela Melchior. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuts May 5, 2023, from Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News...

Netflix dropped a new teaser for highly anticipated adaptation of the popular Neil Gaiman comic book series The Sandman, and also announced the release date: August 5. The streaming service describes the series as "a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the dream king, played by Tom Sturridge, as he mends the cosmic -- and human -- mistakes he's made during his vast existence." The cast also includes Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, the ruler of Hell, joining Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar...

Ted Lasso's Juno Temple, Mad Men's Jon Hamm and Atypical's Jennifer Jason Leigh have been tapped as leads in the upcoming fifth installment of the FX limited series Fargo, according to Deadline. Temple, Hamm and Leigh will play the central characters of Dot, Roy and Lorraine, respectively. Creator and executive producer Noah Hawley is keeping the plot of the new season under wraps, though, per Deadline, it's "set in 2019 and answers two questions: When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?" Previous seasons of Fargo have been headlined by Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst, Ewan McGregor and Chris Rock, among others...

AMC Networks has set August 14 as the premiere date for new episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actress Daniella Pineda, Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Rough Night's Jillian Bell, ER's Anthony Edwards and Hacks' Poppy Liu star in the Walking Dead spinoff. Each stand-alone episode will focus on both new and established characters within the Walking Dead universe. The premiere will air on AMC and AMC+, with the first two episodes streaming that same night on AMC+. Subsequent episodes will stream one week early, beginning Sunday, August 21...

