49ers excuse Jimmy Garoppolo from mandatory minicamp

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — As the San Francisco 49ers await a clean bill of health on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that could pave the way to his eventual departure, they have excused him from this week’s mandatory minicamp, a league source told ESPN.

That Garoppolo will not participate in this week’s minicamp is no surprise as he has not taken part in the team’s offseason conditioning program. NFL Network first reported that Garoppolo has been excused.

Garoppolo is still recovering from the right shoulder surgery he had in March, a procedure that has delayed the team’s efforts to trade him. While Trey Lance has worked as the 49ers’ starting quarterback during the offseason program, Garoppolo has spent most of his offseason rehabbing in Southern California.

The hope for both sides is that once Garoppolo is cleared to start throwing again — that’s expected to happen at the end of June or early July — a trade will take shape.

“Nothing’s changed since the surgery, we knew where we were at before that, and then he got the surgery, so everything went on hold,” coach Kyle Shanahan said on May 24. “I expect him at some time, most likely to be traded, but who knows. It’s not a guarantee and it’s been exactly on hold when that happened. And when he is healthy, we’ll see what happens.”

While organized team activities are voluntary, the full-squad minicamp is the one part of the offseason program that is mandatory for all players. Those who don’t attend without being excused are subject to fines.

Garoppolo is entering the final season of his contract and is scheduled to count $26.95 million against the 2022 salary cap. Veteran Nate Sudfeld has been the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Lance in OTAs with rookie Brock Purdy in the No. 3 spot.

The 49ers originally were scheduled to hold minicamp June 13-15 but decided last week to move it up. They’re slated to practice Tuesday through Thursday.

