FX renews ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ for seasons 5, 6

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2022 at 3:05 pm

Proksch, right, and cast/FX

Vampires are immortal, and so far, so is the mockumentary series about them, What We Do In The Shadows. FX has renewed the show for season 5 and 6, before its fourth season premieres in July.

In a statement, Nick Grad, FX's president of original programming, said, "There's a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series."

He added, the show "excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can't wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way."

Based on the cult hit feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the series stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Mark Proksch and Harvey Guillén. In two seasons the show has received 10 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Its guest stars have included Marvel movie star Benedict Wong, Hayley Joel Osment, Star Wars' Mark Hamill and Nick Kroll.

Prosksch told ABC Audio the guest stars are the cherry on top of the show's success. "You kind of catch yourself in that moment where you say to yourself, 'If 10 years ago I had all of a sudden landed right here in this moment, I wouldn't believe it.' I'm standing in front of Mark Hamill, my childhood hero ... and I'm getting to act with him. That's something that you really pinch yourself about."

He also says he's been tickled seeing fans cosplaying as the show's cast. "[S]eeing stuff like that and people really responding to your character is special. I mean, that doesn't happen too often anymore." (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

The show's fourth season premiere debuts July 12 at 10 p.m. Eastern time on FX.

