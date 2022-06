Eastbound I-20 lane closure planned Tuesday

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2022 at 2:58 pm

TYLER – On Tuesday, June 7, eastbound IH 20 in Smith County will have one lane closed at mile marker 560 as crews work on hazmat removal from an accident that occurred this past weekend. The inside (left) lane will be open, but the outside (right) lane will be closed. Currently, the work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. This location is east of Lindale between CR 495 and Lavender Rd.

Go Back