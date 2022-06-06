TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2022 at 1:40 pm

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 15. Flaggers will control traffic. A second crew will be performing a level-up job on FM 2661 at the railroad tracks. Longview Maintenance was expected to begin cutting high edges on FM 2207 between SH 135 and FM 1252. There will also be a mobile patching crew on various roadways. Click here for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

