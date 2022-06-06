Chamber holds big membership event

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2022 at 12:31 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce holds a big membership event this week, beginning Tuesday. For two and a half days, over 250 volunteers will work against the clock and against each other to sign up new Chamber members. According to a news release, they’ll also create a greater community awareness of the Chamber’s role. The event is organized by Jimmy Cusano and a group called Your Chamber Connection. Their specialty is high energy membership campaigns that allow volunteers to conduct “out of the box” membership fun while building the membership base. according to the release. The YOUR CHAMBER Membership Event runs June 7-9. For more information on how you can be involved, call the Chamber at (903) 592-1661.

