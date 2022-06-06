Today is Monday June 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Can journalists and grieving communities coexist in tragedy?

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2022 at 11:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW YORK (AP) – When tragedies like school shootings happen, journalists quickly follow in huge numbers, putting communities in the world’s spotlight in their worst possible moment. It’s a situation that often angers and frustrates people who want privacy to grieve and process things like the Uvalde school shooting, and the repetition frustrates journalists who have to cover seemingly the same story with no end in sight. Experts say there are things journalists can do to make the situation less burdensome on the communities, or add to the pain. Some in the communities are grateful that someone is there to document what happened for the world.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design