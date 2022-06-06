Today is Monday June 06, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Rose Complex check presentation, name of building to be announced

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2022 at 11:38 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Rose Complex check presentation, name of building to be announcedTYLER — We’ll soon know the name of Tyler’s new Rose Complex Conference Center, along with other information. The Tyler City Council will meet Wednesday at 2 p.m. for a special called meeting followed by a check presentation for the center. During the meeting, the official name for the Rose Complex will be announced. It all happens at the conference center site on West Front Street. The facility will replace Harvey Convention Center, with officials hoping for completion by late October or early November.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design