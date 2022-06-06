Rose Complex check presentation, name of building to be announced

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2022 at 11:38 am

TYLER — We’ll soon know the name of Tyler’s new Rose Complex Conference Center, along with other information. The Tyler City Council will meet Wednesday at 2 p.m. for a special called meeting followed by a check presentation for the center. During the meeting, the official name for the Rose Complex will be announced. It all happens at the conference center site on West Front Street. The facility will replace Harvey Convention Center, with officials hoping for completion by late October or early November.

Go Back