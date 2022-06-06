Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19Posted/updated on: June 6, 2022 at 11:32 am
(WASHINGTON) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday that he's tested positive for COVID-19 and is "experiencing mild symptoms."
"I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road," Buttigieg, 40, tweeted.
