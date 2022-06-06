Today is Monday June 06, 2022
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: June 6, 2022 at 11:32 am
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday that he's tested positive for COVID-19 and is "experiencing mild symptoms."

"I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road," Buttigieg, 40, tweeted.

